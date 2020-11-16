Kelly Cooks: Instapot Carrot Ginger Soup

Hi! I'm Kelly, afternoon host for Cleveland's Q104. I am not a professional chef, but enjoy cooking and eating delicious food. I'm here to share tasty recipes anyone can make at home!

Over the summer I had a beautiful garden that boasted bountiful, rainbow carrots, the only problem was, I had way too many to eat at once! I googled many carrot recipes and then it dawned on me, make a soup!

Kelly McMann

For this recipe I used my instapot. If you've ever made soup, you know it takes a long time to cook and simmer, using the instapot speeds up the process tenfold. If you have an instapot, try this recipe out!

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons ginger, chopped (about 1” knob)

2 teaspoons garlic, minced (about 2 cloves)

1lb carrots, chopped

16 ounces vegetable broth

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1 can coconut milk (13.6 ounces)

INSTRUCTIONS

INSTANT POT INSTRUCTIONS:

Turn on your Instant Pot and press the “Sauté” button.

Add oil and let it heat up for a minute.

Add onion and stir frequently for 4-5 minutes, or until soft.

Add ginger and garlic, and stir frequently for another 2 minutes. Turn off the sauté function.

Add carrots, broth, turmeric, salt, pepper, and stir.

Put the lid on the pot, make sure the vent is on “Sealed” and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes.

*Note, it will take the instapot awhile to gain pressure, be patient.

Using an oven mitt or towel, carefully move the valve to the “Vent” setting and let it release all the pressure that’s built up. It will be a loud whistling sound, and may take a few minutes before it stops.

Remove the lid and use an immersion/hand held blender to blend until smooth – it may still look a little bumpy and that’s okay, just make sure you’ve removed all the big lumps.

*If you do not have a handheld blender, you will have to let the soup cool to a lukewarm temp to transfer to blender. Be careful if you are using this method.

Stir in coconut milk, serve and enjoy!

Optional: Garnish each bowl with a small swirl of coconut milk, scallion greens and parsley. You could also instead top it with some chopped thyme, croutons or serve with a nice hot slice of freshly baked bread.

Note: This is easy to tweak to your personal tastes. If you want spice, you could add some cayenne pepper, cumin or red pepper flake. If you want a stronger ginger flavor, which I strongly suggest, add more ginger!