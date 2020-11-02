Kelly Cooks: Comfort Food; Classic Lasagna

2020 has been a year of change and challenge and nothing off-sets that quite like comfort food. Over the weekend I made my first ever lasagna and it made me wonder why I haven't made this everyday for my entire life. HOLY HECK was it tasty and surprisingly very simple to make.

Before we get started, you'll need a baking dish, mixing bowl and cheese, lots and lots of cheese. This is a comfort food dish after all!

Kelly McMann

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium onion -chopped

2 garlic cloves -minced

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 (15 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

2 (6 oz.) cans tomato paste

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons salt -divided

3 teaspoons Italian seasoning -divided

1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil leaves -divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley -divided

1lb sliced mozzarella cheese

15 oz. (1 3/4 cups) whole milk Ricotta cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese -divided

1 large egg

12 lasagna noodles

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Make the meat sauce. Add beef to a large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon. Add the onion and garlic. Cook until meat is browned, about 6-8 minutes. Drain the fat from the meat. Return the meat to the skillet.

Add the tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, water, sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon basil, and the black pepper. Stir until well combined. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the sauce for 30 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the minced parsley.

As the sauce cooks, make the ricotta mixture. In a large bowl, add the ricotta, 1/4 cup parmesan, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, the egg, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon basil. Stir until well incorporated.

Cook the lasagna noodles al dente, according to it’s package directions.

Assemble the lasagna. In a 13x9 inch baking dish, add a very thin layer of meat sauce (about 1/4 cup). Layer 3 lasagna noodles, 1/3 of the ricotta mixture, and 1 1/2 (level) cups of meat sauce, top with sliced mozzarella. Repeat the layers twice.

Add a final layer of the remaining noodles, meat sauce, mozzarella, and 1/4 cup parmesan.

Cover with foil that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil. Bake 15 more minutes.

Let the lasagna cool for 15-20 minutes before cutting.

Enjoy the most delicious lasagna you've ever tasted.