Kelly Cooks: Herb Roasted Salmon Fillet With Sauteed Garlic And Lemon Spinach

This recipe is so simple and my go-to healthy mid-week meal.

Kelly McMann

I like to use a whole side of salmon fillet, but feel free to use individual, 6-8oz fillets.

Before we get started, make sure you have a baking sheet, pre-sprayed with non-stick cooking oil, or what I use, a non-stick silpat mat (seriously, if you don't have a silpat, get one, they are miracle makers.

Ingredients

1 whole side of salmon filet

1 lemon, sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon spice mix (I like Emeril's Essence, Jammin' Salmon or make your own quick spice blend, with paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt and pepper)

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375F

Place Salmon on greased baking sheet (or silpat)

Drizzle olive oil over whole filet.

Sprinkle spice mix generously to cover whole filet.

Sprinkle thyme over whole filet

Sprinkle a little salt over whole filet (some spice mixes do not come with salt)

Place lemon slices on top of seasoned filet.

For a professional look, place fresh thyme stems ontop of lemon slices.

Place in oven for 15-18 mins until done. Pro-tip when salmon flakes easily with a fork, it's ready.

Added flavor option: While the salmon is in the oven, in a separate mixing bowl, squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon and add a small pinch of salt and pepper, sprinkle in a little thyme and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Mix together.

Take Salmon out of oven. Drizzle mixture over and enjoy!

For a quick and easy side dish, I like to pair my salmon with sauteed spinach with garlic and lemon. Take a large frying pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil over over medium high heat, add 1 clove of minced garlic, 1 bag or 3 bundles of fresh spinach, cook till spinach wilts (about 3 minutes till tender.) Drain liquid from skillet; add lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.

Quick, easy and healthy! I hope you love this recipe as much as I do!