Kelly Picks: Top 3 Best Things To Buy On Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up, well, this Friday! (Can you believe it?)

I love a good deal, but I do not love going from store to store searching for the deals. That's why I will break down my top 3 best buys for Black Friday this year.

1. LG 26.2 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker

This one is for the home owners. Smart tv's are great, but wouldn't it be cool to have a smart refrigerator!?

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $2,499

Black Friday Price After Discount: $1,800

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $699

Best Buy

2. LG 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV

This one is for the bingers. Who doesn't love to put on their favorite show and enjoy it on a large, crisp screen?

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $498

Black Friday Price After Discount: $350

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $148

Meijer

3. Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This one is for the gamer.

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $510

Black Friday Price After Discount: $299

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $211

Walmart

Those are the best Black Friday deals out there for this year. If you didn't see something you liked, click here for more deals!