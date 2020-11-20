Kelly Picks: Top 3 Best Things To Buy On Black Friday

November 20, 2020
Kelly McMann
Black Friday is coming up, well, this Friday! (Can you believe it?)

I love a good deal, but I do not love going from store to store searching for the deals.  That's why I will break down my top 3 best buys for Black Friday this year. 

1. LG 26.2 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker

This one is for the home owners.  Smart tv's are great, but wouldn't it be cool to have a smart refrigerator!? 

  • Pre-Black Friday Price*: $2,499
  • Black Friday Price After Discount: $1,800
  • Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $699
  • Best Buy

2. LG 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV

This one is for the bingers.  Who doesn't love to put on their favorite show and enjoy it on a large, crisp screen?

  • Pre-Black Friday Price*: $498
  • Black Friday Price After Discount: $350
  • Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $148
  • Meijer

3. Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 

This one is for the gamer. 

  • Pre-Black Friday Price*: $510
  • Black Friday Price After Discount: $299
  • Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $211
  • Walmart

Those are the best Black Friday deals out there for this year.  If you didn't see something you liked, click here for more deals! 

 

