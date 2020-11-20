Kelly Picks: Top 3 Best Things To Buy On Black Friday
Black Friday is coming up, well, this Friday! (Can you believe it?)
I love a good deal, but I do not love going from store to store searching for the deals. That's why I will break down my top 3 best buys for Black Friday this year.
1. LG 26.2 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker
This one is for the home owners. Smart tv's are great, but wouldn't it be cool to have a smart refrigerator!?
- Pre-Black Friday Price*: $2,499
- Black Friday Price After Discount: $1,800
- Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $699
- Best Buy
2. LG 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV
This one is for the bingers. Who doesn't love to put on their favorite show and enjoy it on a large, crisp screen?
- Pre-Black Friday Price*: $498
- Black Friday Price After Discount: $350
- Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $148
- Meijer
3. Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
This one is for the gamer.
- Pre-Black Friday Price*: $510
- Black Friday Price After Discount: $299
- Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $211
- Walmart
Those are the best Black Friday deals out there for this year. If you didn't see something you liked, click here for more deals!