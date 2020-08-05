Laguna Beach Alum Kristin Cavallari Spotted Back With Ex Stephen Colletti

Ready to break the internet?

2004 or 2020?! A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

Kristin Cavallari posted that pic of her and ex Stephen Colletti and let's just say, Laguna Beach fans are having some feels.

In the dimly-lit photo, Kristin wrapped her arms around Stephen as the pair turned towards the camera and smiled. She captioned it, “2004 or 2020?!” which is a reference to around the time they started dating. And yes, they look basically the same.

This comes just four months after her split from pro-football husband Jay Cutler. Those close to Kristin say that she and Stephen have not rekindled any relationship and that they’ve “always been friends.”

Obviously fans want to see these two back together again, I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens!