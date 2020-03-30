Lady Gaga's Dad Set Up A GoFundMe For His Restaurant

Lady Gaga's dad Joe Germanotta owns a family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, in NYC. Amidst COVID-19 concerns he set up a GoFundMe account asking the public to donate $50,000 to pay for his staff’s wages at family restaurant. Only problem is, his daughter is Lady Gaga...you know multi platinum selling, movie star, Grammy award winning millionaire, Lady Gaga. So, you could see why people would be upset.

According to Page Six

“She had no idea he was doing that and that idea would have been shot down before he even finished bringing it up — and the worst part is, it’s her birthday!” a source told Page Six. “Neither she nor [mom] Cynthia would ever let that happen. It was him acting on his own, unfortunately, really bad impulse.”

Her father has since taken down the GoFundMe account.

Talk about an embarrassing dad! And to do it on her 34 birthday! Ouch!