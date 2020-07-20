This Is The Last Week For The $600 Bonus Unemployment Check

If you lost your job due to COVID-19 chances are the extra $600 from the Federal Government helped you out tremendously.

However, the benefit is set to expire next week, leaving many unemployed American's wondering what happens next.

So, what does happen next.

Here is what we know.

Congress is discussing negotiations this week for an extension of the federal aid bonus money for COVID layoffs. We do know it is extremely unlikely they will come to an agreement this week or even next week. However, if there is an agreement to extend federal aid, a back-pay relief fund is on the table if the legislation eventually passes.

According to WXYZ.com

THIS WEEK IS CRUCIAL

Negotiations are well underway and this week will be full of developments. That's because Congress is back from their Fourth of July recess.

Senator Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, both GOP leaders in Congress, met with President Donald Trump at the White House today.

On Tuesday, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will attend meetings on Capitol Hill. President Trump is even rumored to potentially make an in-person appearance on Capitol Hill this week.

Everything from expanding small business loans to another stimulus check is expected to be included in the negotiations.

However, the second round of federal aid may not pass at all. The Republicans believe it is preventing Americans from going back to work, but the Democrats believe it isn't and is for those that are not offered their job back or for those who's job has been eliminated all together.