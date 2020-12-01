LeBron James Reveals His Favorite Holiday Cocktail

With the holiday season upon us, even Lebron James is getting into the spirit.

Lebron was asked what his favorite holiday cocktail was and it sounds delicious!

LeBron’s choice, the Paloma De Jima, is a refreshing take on the classic Paloma with ripe winter citrus and Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven.

The full recipe is below

Ingredients:

¾ oz agave syrup

2 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven

¾ oz lemon juice

2 oz ruby grapefruit or blood orange juice

Ruby grapefruit or blood orange slice for garnish

Salt or spicy seasoning (optional)

Directions:

Add Agave, Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila and fresh lemon juice in a mixing tin and shake Pour rocks glass over ice, and top with ruby grapefruit or blood orange juice Garnish with a slice of grapefruit or blood orange Rim the glass w/ lemon juice and salt or spicy seasoning for an extra kick Enjoy!

Now you can drink like an all star!