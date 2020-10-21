Legally Blonde 3 Is Coming In May 2022!

The cast reunited to do the 'bend and snap' to celebrate

October 21, 2020
Kelly McMann
Legally Blonde

Elle Woods is back!

20 years after the hit movie 'Legally Blonde' the cast has reunited to announce, Legally Blonde 3 is happening. 

If that weren't exciting news enough, the entire cast reunited to recreate the bend and snap!

It's going to be a perfect day!

