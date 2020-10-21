Legally Blonde 3 Is Coming In May 2022!
The cast reunited to do the 'bend and snap' to celebrate
October 21, 2020
Elle Woods is back!
20 years after the hit movie 'Legally Blonde' the cast has reunited to announce, Legally Blonde 3 is happening.
IT’S TIME!!!! -------- 20 years later, join us for a #LegallyBlonde reunion.... Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?!---- https://t.co/sffEkPSCsa— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 20, 2020
Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/WnxI1YEfqD— MGM Studios (@MGM_Studios) October 20, 2020
If that weren't exciting news enough, the entire cast reunited to recreate the bend and snap!
here’s the cast of legally blonde recreating the bend and snap to make this year better.#legallyblondereunion pic.twitter.com/p8E4dJwoTJ— sofi (@gaypresaniston) October 20, 2020
It's going to be a perfect day!