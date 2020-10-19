Kelly Cooks: Lemon Roasted Chicken With Root Vegetables Recipe

My quarantine hobby has been cooking. I've decided if we're sequestered to our houses, I might as well step out of cooking comfort zone and make some different dishes. The thing I hate most about cooking blogs is they write so much before you even get to the recipe, so let's not waste anymore time and get to it.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoon butter softened

herbs - thyme, rosemary, oregano, savory, marjoram (or whatever you have)

1 lemon

3-4 cloves garlic minced

salt & black pepper to taste

1 whole chicken approx 3 lbs

Beets

Carrots

Onion

Cherry Tomatoes

Lady finger potatoes

Instructions

1. Cut the lemon in half and juice half of the lemon into a small bowl. Add, olive oil, softened butter, garlic, herbs, salt and pepper. Stir well (the mixture should be thick).

2. Gently lift the skin from the chicken breasts and place about 1/2 the butter mixture under the skin. Massage it evenly across the breasts. Use the rest of the butter mixture to cover the skin of the chicken.

3. Roughly chop your vegetables and surround the chicken, *keep tomatoes whole. Season vegetable with olive oil, squeeze of lemon, herbs, salt and pepper.

3. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Slice the remaining lemon half and place it inside the chicken along with 1/2 an onion. Tie the legs together. Place the chicken in a shallow roasting pan breast side up and place in oven.

4. Turn oven down to 375 degrees F and bake for 1 1/4 hours or until the inner thigh reaches 165 degrees F. (baking times vary depending on size of chicken)

5. In a separate bowl, squeeze 1/2 lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper, mix together and drizzle over roast when it comes out of the over.

6. Slice and serve.