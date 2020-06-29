Little Caesars Fires Employees Who Put A Swastika On A Pizza

In sad news this unfortunately happened right here in Brook Park, OH.

Two Little Caesars employees fessed up to placing pepperonis' in the shape of a swastika on a pizza and giving it to a customer.

According to WKYC, Channel 3...

Little Caesars released the following statement about the incident to 3News on Monday morning:

We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.

The company said both employees “admitted responsibility and were immediately terminated.”

The Facebook post has been shared over 900 times.