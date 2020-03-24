Episode 4 Of Little Fires Everywhere Drops On Hulu Tonight

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere and set in Cleveland suburb, Shaker Heights and follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

In episode 4 Moody (Gavin Lewis) is envious of Pearl’s (Lexi Underwood) friendship with Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), as Lexie enjoys her newly sexually-active status with Brian (Stevonte Hart). Inspired by Lexie, Pearl explores her budding sexuality and sets her sights on Trip (Jordan Elsass). Mia (Kerry Washington) and Elena (Reese Witherspoon) find themselves at odds over Mirabelle/May Ling, which ends in an epic showdown and launches a custody battle.

The new episode of Little Fires Everywhere drops 3/25/20 at midnight EST.