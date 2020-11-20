Maker of Purell To Take Over Part Of Vacant I-X Center

A few months back The I-X Center announced they will be closing their doors to events citing COVID-19.

Now, it seems the city owned building we be hosting a new Tennant.

GOJO, the maker of Purell has just signed a massive 700,000 square ft lease of the I-X Center. The lease will stretch into 2024.

GOJO is renting the Cleveland space to stockpile their product. Sales of hand sanitizer have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Akron Beacon Journal

The Akron-based company has also put out several calls for more employees to meet product demand this year. GOJO said in a statement Friday that it has added 500 employees.

"The dramatic steps we’ve taken to increase availability, including employing creative solutions like utilizing the I-X Center, are allowing us to serve frontline workers, schools, businesses and to make Purell hand sanitizer readily available again to consumers on the retail shelf and online," said Carey Jaros, president and CEO of GOJO.

At least the I-X center won't sit vacant now and there is still space to host events, if and when events can happen again.