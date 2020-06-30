Dude Climbs Into Snow Leopard Exhibit At Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

According to Fox 8 News

Police arrested a man at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after he climbed the exterior of a habitat, a spokesman said.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Asian Highlands exhibit.

The area is home to the zoo’s snow leopards and is completely covered in steel mesh. A Cleveland Metroparks spokesman said the man did not enter the habitat.

“The safety of our guests, staff and animals is our number one priority and the habitat has several layers of protective barriers in place including railings, signage and steel mesh,” the zoo said in a statement.

FOX 8 viewer Tyler Maehler recorded video of the man petting the snow leopard through the fence.

No one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

