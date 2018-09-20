Maroon 5 Fantasy Setlist For Superbowl Halftime Show

The NFL has yet to confirm Maroon 5 will headline the Superbowl Halftime show this year, but with all the speculation, it's most likely going to happen. Here is what we think should be the set list for the 14 min most watched show in America that night.

Opener

"Payphone"

"Harder To Breathe"/"This Love"

"Animals"

"What Lovers Do" With appearance SZA

"One More Night"

"Love Somebody"

"She Will Be Loved"

"Girls Like You" with appearance by Cardi B

"Moves Like Jagger” with appetence by Christina Aguilera

"Sunday Morning"

Close

“Sugar"

Either way Maroon 5 has a 15 year catalog of music to choose from and countless hits. They will put on an excellent halftime show! Who knows, maybe the Browns will be there!