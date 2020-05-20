Maroon 5 2020 Tour Cancelled

May 20, 2020
Kelly McMann
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 during the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 26, 2017, in Napa, California

Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Features
Live Music

Maroon 5 has announced they are canceling their 2020 tour, however, they will reschedule all their dates for 2021.

That means the Cleveland Date for Blossom Music Center on June 18, 2020 is indeed not happening. 

If you purchased or won tickets to the show, they will be honored for the new date. 

Tags: 
Maroon 5 tour cancelled 2020 Cleveland Blossom