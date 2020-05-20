Maroon 5 2020 Tour Cancelled

Maroon 5 has announced they are canceling their 2020 tour, however, they will reschedule all their dates for 2021.

We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We look forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year. pic.twitter.com/zZfdsXR0DY — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020

That means the Cleveland Date for Blossom Music Center on June 18, 2020 is indeed not happening.

If you purchased or won tickets to the show, they will be honored for the new date.