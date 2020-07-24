McDonald's To Require Face Masks For Customers And Workers

Beginning August 1, McDonald's will require all customers to wear masks when visiting any of the company's U.S. restaurants.

"The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering," McDonald's said Friday in a statement. "In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way."

McDonald's says 82% of its U.S. restaurants are located in states or localities that already require face coverings. McDonald's says Friday's announcement will help "protect the safety of all employees and customers."

According to WKYC.com

In addition to requiring masks, McDonald's also announced owner and operators can request protective panels for both the front- and back-of-house. The company said these panels will allow for restaurants to "increase order taking and seating capacity, as well as staffing levels, while continuing to meet social distancing guidelines."