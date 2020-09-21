Menchie's Fro-Yo To Close All Stores In North East Ohio

Stark Enterprises, popular franchise Menchie's is closing seven frozen yogurt shops in Northeast Ohio and Erie.

Farewell and thank you! pic.twitter.com/VS9pBGSDKG — Menchie's Northeast Ohio (@menchiesneo) September 21, 2020

The closings stores are Westlake, Fairlawn, Avon, North Canton, Brooklyn, Boardman and Erie. The closest remaining open Menchie’s are at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and in Wadsworth, according to the chain’s website. Customers with outstanding gift cards can redeem them there or any other location.

We will miss our many fro-yo's and most importantly our many memeories at Menchie's.