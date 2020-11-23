Cleveland Native MGK Shocks Fans During AMAs Performance

Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly shocked his fans when he didn't rap at the AMAs.

Most folks know MGK as a Cleveland rapper, but he shocked the world when he stepped out on stage, guitar in hand and sang vocals.

That's right, MGK is now a pop/punk/alt star, in shorter terms, he's a rock star.

Machine Gun Kelly rocked AMA stage with Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker. The two performed rock anthems “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.” They were even introduced by MGK’s girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

Viewers immediately took to social media to express their shock that Machine Gun Kelly now plays rock music.

Alt/punk Machine Gun Kelly is better than rapper Machine Gun Kelly — monica jane (@_monicajane) November 21, 2020

Judge for yourself, what do you think? Is MGK a good singer or should he stick to rapping?