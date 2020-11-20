Michael Symon To Close 'Lola' And Two 'B-Spot' Locations

The news came down early this morning and saddened all Clevelander's.

Cleveland Scene Magazine broke the story this morning releasing their interview with Chef Symon...

“Unless something miraculous happens, they’re closed permanently,” Symon says. “We started looking at the numbers and decided that we just can’t do it.”

“Lola would have been open 24 years in March,” Symon states. “We’ve had 24 busy, successful years, and we thought that whenever we decided to end it, whenever that was, it would be on our own terms. It wouldn’t have been like this.”

Lola on East Fourth Street is closed permanently.

The closure comes after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Crocker Park and Strongsville B Spot Burgers will close after service Sunday.

Eton B Spot Burgers andn Mabel BBQ will remain open through the end of the year.

