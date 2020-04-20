Governor Dewine Announces Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of The Year In Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he will start to slowly re-open Ohio's economy beginning May 1, however, schools will not be re-opened.

On Monday, DeWine announced that the state's K-12 schools will remain closed through the remainder of the current school year. Ohio's schools have been closed since March 16 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here is Dewine's official tweet.

For the remainder of this school year, our young people will continue to go to school remotely. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/xgsuvobVPs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020

As of Monday, Ohio has had 12,919 positive coronavirus cases, including 2,653 hospitalizations, 798 ICU admissions and 509 deaths.

