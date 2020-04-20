Governor Dewine Announces Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of The Year In Ohio

April 20, 2020
Kelly McMann
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19)
coronavirus
Coronavirus Cleveland
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he will start to slowly re-open Ohio's economy beginning May 1, however, schools will not be re-opened. 

On Monday, DeWine announced that the state's K-12 schools will remain closed through the remainder of the current school year. Ohio's schools have been closed since March 16 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here is Dewine's official tweet.

As of Monday, Ohio has had 12,919 positive coronavirus cases, including 2,653 hospitalizations, 798 ICU admissions and 509 deaths.

More on the school decision here. 

Dewine
schools
closed