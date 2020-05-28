Governor DeWine To Announce Ohio Amusement Parks Open Dates As Soon As Next Week

Good news could be on the way!

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine could announce when Ohio amusement parks can open as early as next week.

“We’re going to try to address that next week,” Gov. DeWine said about venues like Ohio’s amusement parks, museums, and zoos.

This could be a huge move for some much needed entertainment for the people of Ohio. With the announcement of Disney opening up in July, I wouldn't be surprised if Ohio followed those guidelines.

The Governor said the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board tasked with forming policies for certain attractions is still in the progress of making recommendations, but a decision could come sometime soon.

Fingers crossed we're in for some good news soon!

More on this story from Channel 19 News here.