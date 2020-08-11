Millennials/Gen Z Majority Of COVID-19 Cases For June In Ohio

Summer parties, group gatherings, bars? All could be the reason 20 somethings had the highest COVID-19 numbers in June in Ohio.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health the majority of individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus since June range in age from 20 to 29 years old.

In both June and July, more than 24% of the cases were in Ohioans between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.

So far in August, nearly 20% of the cases are in individuals in that same age range

This is the percentage of cases per age group. You can see that the number of positive cases are increasing in our younger age groups. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 11, 2020

0-19 year olds aren't doing great either

Cases in people between 0 and 19 years old, including school-aged children, have accounted for nearly 13% of August’s COVID-19 cases.

