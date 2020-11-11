Visions Of Sugar-Plums Await With The All-New Mr. Kringle Suite At Hilton Cleveland Downtown!

This is the perfect year to begin a new holiday tradition with your family!

Cleveland's own, Mr. Kringle has decided to take residency at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. He has decorated 2 wonderfully festive holiday suites for your family to enjoy! This Christmas, you’re invited to cuddle up cozy, and sit amidst the twinkle of Mr. Kringle’s private quarters. The room boasts two sparkling Christmas trees, tabletop adornments, room decorations, and holiday-themed furniture complete with seasonal velvet bedding and pillows. Members of your family can don “naughty or nice” bathrobes and relax in Kringle’s spacious living area. Listen to merry melodies, read holiday stories, watch your favorite Christmas movies on the 55-inch LCD TV, and stay connected with WiFi. Enjoy a king-sized bed, pull out full-sized bed, as well as an in-room safe, hair dryer and iron with ironing board. The room fit up to 4 guests perfectly and everyone gets complimentary milk and cookies, free parking and a personalized note from Mr. Kringle himself!

To book the Mr. Kringle suite, click here.

While staying in Mr. Kringle's suite, families can also book an eVisit with Mr. Kringle or have their children receive a personalized letter, from the jolly man!

Also new this year, Hilton Downtown Cleveland will be hosting breakfast with Mr. Kringle and company!

Join Mr. Kringle & Friends for a delicious buffet style breakfast at The Burnham Restaurant inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. Honored guests will dine with Mr. Kringle and his fellow merry makers who, mingle during the meal, eventually making their way to everyone – remember to bring your camera and wear your PJ's!

December Weekends 2020

Saturdays 5th, 12th, 19th

Sundays 6th, 13th, 20th

9:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am, 11:30am, 1:00pm

To book breakfast with Santa, click here.