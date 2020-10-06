Apple Announces New iPhone 12 On Oct. 13th

Yay! The new iPhone is coming!

Apple announced today their Apple event will take place on Oct. 13 and in it, the long awaited iPhone 12 announcement will come.

Here is what you can expect per 9to5mac.com

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year at an event in October: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The differentiating factor between these iPhone 12 models will be the camera technology.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature dual-lens camera set-ups on the back, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature triple-lens camera arrays on the back with an all-new LiDAR Scanner as well.

Other features of the iPhone 12 lineup include OLED displays across the board as well as 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 lineup will reportedly support mmWave 5G as well as sub-6GHz 5G. In terms of design, the devices are expected to feature flat edges similar to the iPhone 4, iPhone 5, and the latest iPad Pro.

