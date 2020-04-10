Netflix To Release New Tiger King Episode

Joe Exotic is coming back one more time, for one more episode on Netflix on Easter Sunday!

That's right, Netflix is releasing one more episode of the popular series to be streamed on Easter Sunday (4/12/20).

Here is a sneak peak.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.



Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Now, it won't be exactly a full documentary episode, more of an "After the show" kind of show, hosted by Joel McHale.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Either way, we're excited!

Happy Easter!