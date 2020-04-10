Netflix To Release New Tiger King Episode

Sunday can't come soon enough

April 10, 2020
Kelly McMann
Feb 28, 2013; Wynnewood, OK, USA; Joe Schreibvogel (Joe Exotic) talks about a lawsuit at GW Exotic Animal Park on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 in Wynnewood, Okla. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via the USA TODAY Network

© Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Entertainment
Features

Joe Exotic is coming back one more time, for one more episode on Netflix on Easter Sunday!

That's right, Netflix is releasing one more episode of the popular series to be streamed on Easter Sunday (4/12/20).

Here is a sneak peak.

Now, it won't be exactly a full documentary episode, more of an "After the show" kind of show, hosted by Joel McHale.

Either way, we're excited!

Happy Easter! 

Tags: 
Tiger King
New Episode
Netflix