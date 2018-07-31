Rumor Mill: Nick Jonas Engaged?

2018 is the year of weird engagements. First Arianna Grande to Pete Davison, then Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin, now Nick Jonas to Priyanka Chopra.

The middle Joe Bro, 25 and Indian actress Priyanka, 36 have been dating for a litte over 3 months. Sources close to the couple are saying the two got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday while the couple was on vacation in London. Nick is said to have shut down a Tiffany's store so she could shop for her ring. Adding what seems to be some pretty heavy smoke to this fire is Priyanka's Director confirming she is leaving the project he was directing saying, she told him "In the Nick of time".

This rumor, I buy. Nick's engaged.

