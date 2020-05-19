Nickelback Cancels Tour Date At Blossom Music Center on August 4

May 19, 2020
Kelly McMann
Nickelback recording artist Chad Kroeger performs during halftime of the Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

In a press release from Live Nation today, Nickelback has announced the following...

Unfortunately, Nickelback at Blossom Music Center on August 4 has been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Nickelback just announced that their tour has been canceled.  

Sorry fans. 

Instead, you'll just have to look at a photograph. Maybe every time you do, it will make you laugh.

 

