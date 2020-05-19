Nickelback Cancels Tour Date At Blossom Music Center on August 4

In a press release from Live Nation today, Nickelback has announced the following...

Unfortunately, Nickelback at Blossom Music Center on August 4 has been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience.

#ATRRTour update: We are gutted that we won't be able to see you all in concert this year, but we know this is the right decision for the safety, health & well-being of everyone. We will keep you posted when we can play for you all again. In the meantime, please stay safe & well. pic.twitter.com/mNu3I4a8zp — Nickelback (@Nickelback) May 19, 2020

Sorry fans.

Instead, you'll just have to look at a photograph. Maybe every time you do, it will make you laugh.