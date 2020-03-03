There Will Be No Cleveland Flea This Year

Popular festival The Cleveland Flea will not be returing for the year 2020. In a Facebook post from founder Stephanie Sheldon said the Flea is taking a break. Sheldon wants to take this year off to plan for the year 2021.

Per Cleveland.com

The Flea team, which last year consisted of three full-time employees, tried to address problems by scaling back to seasonal markets. But the demands of running the markets were still too high.

Having a year to plan will allow Sheldon to smooth out the kinks and to restructure the flea to better address what people want, she said. She thinks a solution could be tech-based, like creating an app for vendors to manage their flea experience and communicate with one another. That app that could then be used at other markets across the country.

What will happen next is still up in the air. Sheldon anticipates a 2021 return for the markets, but will need to figure out the specifics.

Cleveland vendor and people alike have been weighing in on the news on Facebook and it has been heated.

