The NFL Eliminates Preseason Games For 2020

July 22, 2020
Kelly McMann

USA Today © Brad Penner

Features

Browns fans, it's official, the NFL announced today they are conceding to what the players want and eliminating preseason games for the 2020 season. 

Furthermore, the roster for training camp will be cut from 90 to 80 players. Daily COVID-19 testing is required and NFL just announced for stadiums that will allow fans, everyone must wear a mask to attend. 

The Browns will open the season at Baltimore on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

More on this story here. 

Browns
preseason
2020
NLF
covid 19