The NFL Eliminates Preseason Games For 2020

Browns fans, it's official, the NFL announced today they are conceding to what the players want and eliminating preseason games for the 2020 season.

Furthermore, the roster for training camp will be cut from 90 to 80 players. Daily COVID-19 testing is required and NFL just announced for stadiums that will allow fans, everyone must wear a mask to attend.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



- No preseason games in 2020

- Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

- Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

- General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

- General agreement on stipend if games lost — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

The Browns will open the season at Baltimore on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

