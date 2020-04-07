Ohio Bars And Restaurants Can Now Deliver Alcoholic Beverages

Just another reason to love our Govenor Mike Dewine.

Today he passed an order to for establishments in Ohio with liquor licenses are now allowed to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order April 7.

The executive order limits the sale to two drinks.

Today, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule to allow establishments with an existing on-premises liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol, including high-proof liquor in limited quantity, for off-premises consumption — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 7, 2020