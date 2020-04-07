Ohio Bars And Restaurants Can Now Deliver Alcoholic Beverages

April 7, 2020
Kelly McMann
The bartender makes flame above cocktail. Mixologist, alcohol.

Just another reason to love our Govenor Mike Dewine.  

Today he passed an order to for establishments in Ohio with liquor licenses are now allowed to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order April 7.

The executive order limits the sale to two drinks.

