Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Lifts Stay At Home Order

It is now a "Safe At Home" guideline. Help Ohio by being careful out there!

May 19, 2020
Kelly McMann
Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Coronavirus Special Features
Features

Everyday in Ohio things change and today maybe the biggest of the all. 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the stay at home order that was set to expire May 29.

He said today in his press conference, "The current “Safe At Home” order will be replaced with an “Urgent Health Advisory: Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” order. We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations,this is a new phase in our battle against the virus.”

Full Story here. 

Tags: 
Ohio Dewine Stay At Home Order Lifted