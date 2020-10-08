The Midges Have Returned To Ohio And Here Is How Long They Are Staying
The annoying, yet harmless, midges have returned to Northeast Ohio.
October 8, 2020
Our good buddy meteorologist Kelly Dobeck of Channel 19 is answering the question all of Ohio wants to know..."When are these midges going away!?"
Getting a lot of questions about the return of the MIDGES today.— Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) October 8, 2020
Yesterday’s system brought some strong winds, and also brought in our favorite icky friends --
Midges. What midges? pic.twitter.com/om67WOOaLy— Ken Martin (@kenem1981) October 8, 2020
The mosquito relatives are clear bugs with a long and curvy back, and are most commonly visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.
Rest easy Ohio, The midges should be gone by the end of the week. Then you can finally breathe without breathing a midge up your nose.