The Midges Have Returned To Ohio And Here Is How Long They Are Staying

The annoying, yet harmless, midges have returned to Northeast Ohio.

October 8, 2020
Kelly McMann
Our good buddy meteorologist Kelly Dobeck of Channel 19 is answering the question all of Ohio wants to know..."When are these midges going away!?"

Per channel 19 news 

The mosquito relatives are clear bugs with a long and curvy back, and are most commonly visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.

Rest easy Ohio, The midges should be gone by the end of the week. Then you can finally breathe without breathing a midge up your nose.

