7 Things You Need To Know About May In Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine passed a number of new orders and gave important updates on Ohio slowly starting to re-open May 1.

1. Healthcare allowing all medical procedures that don't require an overnight hospital stay, beginning on May 1.

2. Dentists and veterinarians will also be allowed to reopen on May 1.

3. Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be allowed to resume on Monday, May 4. All employees and clients will be required to follow safety practices, including wearing masks, conducting daily health assessments and a limited capacity of 50 percent of the businesses' fire code.

4. General office buildings will be allowed to reopen on May 4. Companies are asked to have employees still work from home as much as possible.

5. Consumer retail and services will be allowed to reopen on May 12. All employees and customers will be required to wear facial coverings.

6. Meanwhile, gyms, restaurants, salons and daycare centers will remain closed until further notice.

7. Gatherings of 10 or more are still PROHIBITED.

