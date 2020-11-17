Ohio Rated 5th Most Charitable State

Ohio, we won!

The holiday season is often when folks start thinking about giving back or volunteering to help those less fortunate, and it’s no doubt charitable donations will be more appreciated this year than ever before. And while there are some people who open their wallets time and time again, it seems folks in some states are way more charitable than others.

WalletHub has just come out with their list of the Most Charitable States in the U.S.

They judged the 50 states on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior like share of income donated, volunteer rates and more.

Topping the list as the overall most charitable state is Utah, which scores a 72.17.

Utah ranks number two for volunteering and number nine for charitable giving.

Oregon, which ranks fourth overall, is tops for volunteering, while New York, 19th overall, is tops for charitable giving.

Top Ten Most Charitable States in the U.S.



Utah Minnesota Maryland Oregon Ohio Pennsylvania Virginia North Dakota Maine Colorado

