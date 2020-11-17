Ohio To Have 3 Week Retail Curfew From 10pm To 5am Starting Thursday

"We're going to try it for 21 days."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a 3 week retail curfew beginning Thursday from 10.p.m. to 5.a.m.

DeWine told reporters he was concerned about the state’s hospitals, which are struggling with staffing since employees are getting COVID-19 during the latest wave.

DeWine has yet to make an announcement on closing bars, restaurant and gyms, however that announcement is expected to come on Thursday.

As of Monday, Ohio surpassed the 300,000 mark for coronavirus cases.

