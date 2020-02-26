Ohio Senate Pushing To Keep Daylight Savings Time Year Round

1918 was the first Daylight Savings Time in Ohio and hopefully 2020 will be the last.

Ohio lawmakers are trying to do away with the antiquated practice.

Per Cleveland.com

Even as Ohio senators remain cool to legislation that would exempt the state from Daylight Saving Time, the Senate on Wednesday instead adopted a non-binding resolution urging Congress to take the opposite action: make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide. Senate Concurrent Resolution 8, adopted by a 31-1 vote, now heads to the Ohio House for consideration. State Sen. John Eklund, a Geauga County Republican, was the lone “no” vote.

If Ohio passes the bill it would make us the 3 state to adopt Daylight Savings Time year round, joining Hawaii and Arizona.

I say yes to keeping DST year round, even the President is on board!

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

