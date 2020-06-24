Ohio To No Longer Require Front Licences Plates

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, a front license plate will no longer be required in Ohio effective July 1.

Per News Channel 5

The decision to do away with the front license plate was part of a compromise deal reached by lawmakers in April 2019.

The change fell under House Bill 62, which requires only one license plate to be displayed on most motor vehicles, including passenger vehicles.

The license plate must be displayed on the rear of the vehicle. However, commercial tractors must display the license plate on the front of the motor vehicle.

This is excellent news for Ohioans!