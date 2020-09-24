Ohio Woman Tased At Middle School Football Game For Not Wearing Face Mask

An Ohio woman at a middle school football game was tasered and arrested by a police officer for not wearing a face mask in the bleachers.

According to Daliy Mail...

Around 300 people attended a Marietta City Schools football game where Alecia Kitts, of Marietta, was filmed getting handcuffed on Wednesday in the city of Logan.

Kitts, as well as several other families and children, were sitting in the bleachers at the time and footage taken by witnesses quickly spread across social media.

Footage of the incident shows Kitts sitting next to her mother while in a heated verbal altercation with a police officer over face masks.

It's unclear what was initially said, but Kitts repeatedly resists arrest as the officer struggles to handcuff her.

'Let go of me!' Kitts yells. 'Get off of me, sir! What the f*** is wrong with you?'

Fans in the stands turn their attention towards the altercation as Kitts screams and a young boy begins to cry.

Kitts and the officer continue to grapple with each other until he asks Kitts to place her hands behind her back.

'You’re not arresting me for nothing, I ain’t doing nothing wrong,' she yells at the officer in response.

At one point, Kitts' body falls in between two bleacher seats as the officer stands over her, desperately attempting to handcuff her, and Kitts' mother watches on in shock.

After struggling for at least two minutes, the officer takes out his taser and deploys it on Kitts.

Kitts, who is still seated in the stands, lets loose a scream and nearby witnesses lash out at the officer.

'Tasing this lady over not wearing a damn mask,' one person says.

Kitts' mother tries to appeal to the police officer by saying, 'it’s just a mask,' but her daughter is taken into custody.

Full story, video and pictures here.

WARNING!!! ADULT LANGUAGE VIDEO HERE