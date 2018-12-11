The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Coming To Cleveland!
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through Northeast Ohio.
See it live in person at Walmart on the following dates in the following cities...
12/16
Walmart 1 – 5 p.m.
33752 Vine Street
Eastlake, Ohio
12/17
Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.
7235 Market Place
Aurora Ohio
12/18
Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.
223 Meadowlands Drive
Chardon Ohio
12/19
Walmart 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
35901 Chester Road # 101
Avon Ohio
Also, they're passing out weenie whistles!