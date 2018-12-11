The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Coming To Cleveland!

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through Northeast Ohio.

See it live in person at Walmart on the following dates in the following cities...

12/16

Walmart 1 – 5 p.m.

33752 Vine Street

Eastlake, Ohio

12/17

Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.

7235 Market Place

Aurora Ohio

12/18

Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.

223 Meadowlands Drive

Chardon Ohio

12/19

Walmart 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

35901 Chester Road # 101

Avon Ohio

Also, they're passing out weenie whistles!