The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Coming To Cleveland!

Remember this song?

Bring your Weiner whistle! The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be parked outside of Crocker Park, tomorrow (Friday) August 21st from 12-4pm. You can spot the giant weinermobile in front of Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas by Union Square. It's free to visit. You can take pictures, play trivia and receive a free Weiner whistle!

30147 Detroit rd, Westlake, OH

Located in front of Regal Cinemas and Nordstrom Rack.

See ya tomorrow!