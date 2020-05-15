Outdoor Dining Opened Up In Ohio...But Looks A Lot Different

Outdoor dining opened up today in Ohio, but there are some changes...

Limited capacity, staff wearing face masks and some restaurants are taking it one step further, like Nuevo. They have added extra safety precautions by removing their soft seating and adding disposable menus.

According to Channel 19 Nuevo has also repurposed tequila bottles into hand sanitizer dispenses for each table, and their menus are on recycled paper now, so they can be disposed of after each guest.

This will be a big dinning weekend for Ohio, so if you do decide to eat out, be careful, wash your hands and maintain your distance.