Cleveland Metroparks Announce Winter RiverFest At Merwin's Wharf

Ice Skating returns to Cleveland!

With the COVID-19 pandemic and winter quickly approaching, Clevelander's are left wondering, "what are we going to do this winter?" Luckily, The Metroparks have stepped in and created a winter wonderland, right in our own backyard!

Winter RiverFest presented by MTD set to transform Rivergate Park and Merwin's Wharf for the holiday season beginning November 27. The new holiday event along the Cuyahoga River in The Flats will feature synthetic ice skating, festive light displays, a beer garden and firepits, retail shop and igloo village at Merwin’s Wharf.

Ice skating

To allow for social distancing, reservations are recommended and capacity on the rink will be limited. The cost to skate is $7 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Ice skates will be available to rent for $3. Walk-ups will be accepted based on availability.

Igloo Village

A festive beer garden will feature refreshments from local partners Fat Head’s Brewing, Beverage Distributors and Debonne Vineyards. Limited indoor dining will also be available at Merwin’s Wharf or guests can reserve a private outdoor igloo, featuring a special Winter RiverFest menu. Igloo rentals can be secured online on the Winter RiverFest website or by visiting merwinswharf.com. Igloos rentals start at a two-hour minimum for $50, plus a food and drink minimum.

To book a private igloo, click here.