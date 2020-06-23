No One Wants To Name Their Baby Karen Anymore

According to Babynames.com, parents are now ditching the name Karen because of popular memes making fun of the name. Karen has a negative association with overly entitled white women.

None of the millions of users of Babynames.com have “added the name Karen to their favorite names list in the past year.” And in the past decade, the name has seen a dramatic 75% drop in popularity.

You could say that the name Karen is being canceled.

However, the most popular baby names for 2020 are...

Boy Names

1 Oliver

2 Liam

3 Ethan

4 Aiden

5 Gabriel

6 Caleb

7 Theodore

8 Declan

9 Owen

10 Elijah

Girl Names

1 Charlotte

2 Ava

3 Emilia

4 Olivia

5 Aurora

6 Violet

7 Luna

8 Hazel

9 Chloe

10 Aria/Arya

R.I.P to the name Karen, at least for now.