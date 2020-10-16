The Planters Nutmobile Is Coming To Cleveland!

The Planters Peanutter team is driving the NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels

October 16, 2020
Kelly McMann
Nutmobile

Planters

Categories: 
Features

Shell-o there!

The Planters Peanutter team is driving the NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, across country and their next stop is Cleveland!

If you would like to see the giant nut on wheels, here is where the NUTmobile will be.

  • On October 20th, we will at the Cleveland Food Bank volunteering from 1pm-4:30pm.
  • On October 23th and 25th we will be set up at Burnham Orchard from 12pm-4pm.

We have some exciting events planned while we are in the area!

Tags: 
NUTmobile
planters
peanuts
cleveland