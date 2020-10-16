The Planters Nutmobile Is Coming To Cleveland!

Shell-o there!

The Planters Peanutter team is driving the NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, across country and their next stop is Cleveland!

If you would like to see the giant nut on wheels, here is where the NUTmobile will be.

On October 20th, we will at the Cleveland Food Bank volunteering from 1pm-4:30pm.

On October 23th and 25th we will be set up at Burnham Orchard from 12pm-4pm.

We have some exciting events planned while we are in the area!