The Planters Nutmobile Is Coming To Cleveland!
October 16, 2020
Shell-o there!
The Planters Peanutter team is driving the NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, across country and their next stop is Cleveland!
If you would like to see the giant nut on wheels, here is where the NUTmobile will be.
- On October 20th, we will at the Cleveland Food Bank volunteering from 1pm-4:30pm.
- On October 23th and 25th we will be set up at Burnham Orchard from 12pm-4pm.
We have some exciting events planned while we are in the area!
