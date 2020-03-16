Platform Beer To Offer Free Beer Delivery To Cleveland Customers
March 16, 2020
Platform Beer Company is offering free beer delivery to Cleveland residents.
We will be closing our taproom at 9PM this evening. We will offer to-go beer & growlers during regular business hours. We will also be going live with our beer delivery service starting at 12PM tomorrow, March 16th, with no delivery fee - https://t.co/cGDMcF7NtQ pic.twitter.com/ReQGkGvS6t— Platform Beer Co. (@PlatformBeerco) March 16, 2020
Get your tasty beer here.
21 and up only.