Playhouse Square Announced The 2020-2021 Broadway Lineup

Playhouse Square has announced what shows are coming to Cleveland for the 2020-2021 Broadway season!

Here's the announced lineup:

-Nov.3-22: To Kill a Mockingbird

-Jan. 5-24: Pretty Woman: The Musical

-Feb. 2-21: The Cher Show

-March 9-28: The Prom

-April 6-25: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

-May 5-June 6: Moulin Rouge! The Musical

-July 6-25: Hadestown

Season tickets are now available for these performances at playhousesquare.com.

I'm excited for the Cher Show!!!!