Playhouse Square Announced The 2020-2021 Broadway Lineup
March 4, 2020
Playhouse Square has announced what shows are coming to Cleveland for the 2020-2021 Broadway season!
Here's the announced lineup:
-Nov.3-22: To Kill a Mockingbird
-Jan. 5-24: Pretty Woman: The Musical
-Feb. 2-21: The Cher Show
-March 9-28: The Prom
-April 6-25: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
-May 5-June 6: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
-July 6-25: Hadestown
Season tickets are now available for these performances at playhousesquare.com.
I'm excited for the Cher Show!!!!