Playhouse Square Furloughs, Lays Off 193 Employees

Playhouse Square announced today they are laying off or furloughing 193 employees due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The news comes from PHS being shutdown since mid March.

Cleveland.com reports...

Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci said in a statement...“With the important health and safety precautions put in place to protect the community, we currently are unable to present large performances such as touring Broadway. Although many businesses are reopening, restrictions on theaters remain in place. We must take the necessary measures to overcome the impact caused by the crisis so that Playhouse Square can return to a place of strength, continue our not-for-profit mission and welcome our audiences back safely.”

PHS said the majority of the layoffs and furloughs we're part-time employees who cannot work if there are no shows. Furloughed employees could be called back as early as beginning of August.

