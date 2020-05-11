Playhouse Square Postpones Hamilton, Frozen Adds New Schedule

Playhouse Square has officially postponed Hamilton and Frozen, slated to play this summer.

Gina Vernaci, President and CEO of Playhouse announced that several shows in the upcoming KeyBank Broadway Series have been postponed to later dates in 2020 and 2021.

Per Channel 3 News...

Along with 'Hamilton' and 'Disney's: Frozen,' Vernaci also said that 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and 'The Cher Show' have also been pushed back.

"Your health and safety are our top priority. We eagerly await guidance on mass gatherings and will follow the regulations and recommendations of the CDC and State of Ohio" said the letter from Vernaci, "As soon as our plans are solidified, we will share them with you.

The Updated 2020-21 KeyBank Broadway Series:

Pretty Woman: The Musical – January 5-24, 2021

The Prom – March 9-28, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud – April 6-25, 2021

Moulin Rouge The Musical – May 5-June 6, 2021

Hadestown – July 6-25, 2021

**'My Fair Lady' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar' will both play in the summer of 2021 as well.

