Bloom Dates Predicted For Prayers From Maria Sunflower Fields

It's summer and that means sunflowers!

The ever popular Prayers From Maria Foundation released when they think both their sunflower fields (Sandusky and Avon) will bloom.

Sandusky's is set to bloom first week in August and Avon they are predicting September.

The sunflowers in Sandusky are waist-high and scheduled to bloom the first week in August! The field is located next to Cedar Point's Express Hotel on the main causeway entrance not inside the park.



We expect the Avon field to bloom in September, more updates soon. pic.twitter.com/ymFqZsjNH5 — Prayers From Maria Foundation (@PrayerfromMaria) July 28, 2020

The Sandusky field is located near Cedar Point and the Avon field is located right off I-90.