Bloom Dates Predicted For Prayers From Maria Sunflower Fields

July 28, 2020
Kelly McMann
Sunflowers

It's summer and that means sunflowers!

The ever popular Prayers From Maria Foundation released when they think both their sunflower fields (Sandusky and Avon) will bloom. 

Sandusky's is set to bloom first week in August and Avon they are predicting September. 

The Sandusky field is located near Cedar Point and the Avon field is located right off I-90. 

